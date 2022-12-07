 Skip to main content
One airlifted to Indianapolis hospital after Sullivan County crash

Generic ambulance

WTHI File Photo

 By Chris Essex

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan woman was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after a Wednesday morning crash.

Indiana State police department says it happened just before 8:00 Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 41 and Section Street.

That's just north of Sullivan.

State police say the driver, 78-year-old Gloria Lumsdom failed to yield to an oncoming pickup truck.

The pickup truck driver was taken to be treated in Sullivan and has been released.

Lumsdom's condition is unknown at this time.

