One airlifted to Indianapolis hospital after Monday morning crash

By Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after a Monday morning crash in Vigo County.

It happened around 8:30 near Cottom Drive and Briggs Street.

Indiana State Police says James Gofourth, 48, from Sullivan, was driving a water tanker when he left the road for an unknown reason.

Gofourth lost control of the truck, overcorrected and crashed into a culvert. The tanker left the road and rolled several times, ejecting Gofourth.

Gofourth was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital with serious injuries.

