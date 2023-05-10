One airlifted to Indianapolis hospital after I-70 crash in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was hurt after a Wednesday morning crash on Interstate 70.
The single-vehicle crash happened just before noon around the one mile-marker in the westbound lanes.
Indiana State Police told News 10 the driver was ejected after they left the interstate and crashed into the median.
Police identified the driver as 46-year-old Richard Harrington of Dennison, Illinois.
The cause of the crash isn't clear.
Police said the Harrington was taken to Regional Hospital in Terre Haute, and then airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital.
