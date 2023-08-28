One airlifted in single-semi crash near Clay/Vigo County line

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was airlifted after a single-semi crash on State Road 42 near the Vigo and Clay County line.
It happened just after 8:00 Monday morning.
Police said 30-year-old Barry Collins Jr. from Mississippi was behind the wheel. He told police a vehicle drifted to his lane, forcing him to get over as far as he could.
That caused his trailer to go into a ditch, causing his load of wooden boards to shift, leading to a rollover.
A passenger in his truck was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital. Police said she had severe lacerations to her arm and hand.
Collins received no citations, and drugs or alcohol were not a factor.