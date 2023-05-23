'Once you hear of Mr. Huber retire, you'll hear of Mr. Huber dead' - Brazil Concert Band Director embarks on 55 years of service

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A local band is embarking on its 165th year of performing. You know it well -- it's the Brazil Concert Band.
It's historical roots run deep, and its melodies ring true.
On Tuesday, dedicated members began preparing for the summer concert season under the guidance of their tried and true music director -- Matt Huber.
Huber - who was once a band member at 15, is now 70 -- embarking on his 55th year of service.
"I feel it is my calling, and I'm very proud to be the director. As John Sousa once said, when you hear of Mr. Huber retire, you will hear of Mr. Huber dead," Director Matt Huber said.
The sweet, hauntingly beautiful melodies soar throughout Forest Park. It's an experience the surrounding community looks forward to all year round.
"If I don't use at least four marches per concert, the audience gets mad at me. They love marches, and so do I -- they're my favorite."
While many things have changed throughout history, the Brazil Concert Band has never wavered -- playing the traditional music we all know and love through each decade.
"As I look at the band today -- I see a lot of people who live for their community."
On Tuesday, eager fans caught an early glimpse of the band's magic at the first official rehearsal of the 2023 season.
Don't worry; you won't have to wait too long for the real deal. Next Sunday, June 4, marks the band's first concert. It'll be performing the Coronation of King Charles III.
The members hope to see you there.
Click here for a full list of concert dates.