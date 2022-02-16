Once Vigo County's COVID-19 status turns orange, the school corporation will go "masks-optional"

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation has plans to go masks-optional within the schools.
An email went out to parents on Wednesday morning. It says once Vigo County turns orange on the state's COVID-19 status map, the corporation will make the change.
Right now, Vigo County is in the red.
The corporation cites a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases and the recommendation of health officials.
The U.S. Department of Transportation has mandated masks on buses through March 18 - meaning students will be required to continue to wear them on the school bus until then.