Omicron variant detected in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (INDIANA) - The first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is officially in Indiana.
The Indiana Department of Health announced on Sunday that the Omicron Variant was detected in an unvaccinated Indiana resident.
The variant was detected through the IDOH Laboratories’ variant surveillance program. The specimen was collected on December 9, and the patient was notified of the positive test. The sequencing to detect a variant was then conducted, and the Omicron variant was detected just this weekend.
Health officials say Indiana is just one of seven states where Omicron had not been previously detected until this weekend.
This is now coming at a time when COVID-19 cases are back on the rise throughout the state. As the variant continues to spread, health officials say this is going to cause major problems heading into a busy travel week for the upcoming holidays.
''If things look like they're looking now in the next week or two [hospitals] are going to be very stressed with people," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the NIAID, said.
Health officials say the variant will likely be the dominant strain in the U.S within a few weeks. They also are still urging residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine and booster if they have not already.
They say those who are fully vaccinated and have received a booster dose are best protected against this variant.