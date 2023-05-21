"OMG" it's one local bar and grill's first anniversary

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local restaurant celebrated its first anniversary in a "wheelie" big way!
Ambro's "OMG" Bar and Grill - hosted a Biker Bash on Saturday!
There was live music, giveaways, an outside beer garden, and food and drink specials all day.
The owner says its been a great year and looks forward to many more!
"If we got paid at a wage for the hours we put in here -- it wouldn't be much, but the reward and seeing people's faces that's what it's about," Owner Mark Whitehead said.
The restaurant never charges a "cover fee!" Whitehead encourages folks to come try it out!