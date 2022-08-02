Olney Storm Damage

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) Richland County and several other southeastern Illinois counties continue to feel the effects of last night’s storms.
Damaging winds, large hail, and flooding have wreaked havoc on Richland County.
The storm brought down trees and power lines in the city... leaving a huge mess to be cleaned up.
Many trees were snapped in half at Olney City Park.
A tree also fell on a home on Sycamore Street. Luckily, no one was injured.
Ameren has been continuously working to restore power to the community.
Olney mayor Mark Lambird told News 10 people need to use caution while driving. "You never know when there's gonna be a power line down underneath those trees and that's a big danger".
The northern part of Richland county has experienced flooding, causing several roads to be closed.
Around 10 roads in Olney remain closed due to downed trees and power lines. The city is hoping to have power restored, trees cleared out of roadways and roads reopened by Wednesday.