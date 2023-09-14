Olney Police are hiring - here's what you need to know to apply

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Olney Police Department wants to add a new police officer to the team.
It's an entry-level position.
The starting salary is $27.91 and will go up after completing training. Applicants need to pass a few tests and interviews to get the job.
That includes physical and written tests and an oral interview. Current officers in Illinois don't need to take the physical test.
Applicants need to be between the ages of 21 and 35. The deadline is September 25.
You can pick up an application at the city hall.