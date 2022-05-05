Olney passes 22'-23' city budget

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton.

White River at Elliston and Edwardsport.

.Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over
the next several days, bringing additional flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT TO EARLY
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From late Friday night to early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Saturday morning to a crest of 20.2 feet early Sunday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO FRIDAY,
MAY 13...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From Friday evening to Friday, May 13.

* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Residential property of about 50 river
cabins begin to flood.  North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas near
West Terre Haute begin to flood.  Flooding closes more county
roads.  Lowland agricultural flooding is in progress.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:30 PM CDT Thursday /2:30 PM EDT Thursday/ the stage was
13.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 20.5 feet early Monday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this evening to a crest of 20.2 feet early Sunday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Olney passes 22'-23' city budget

  • Updated
  • 0

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - The last few years have been difficult for cities to plan for the future. Keeping a close eye on the budget has been key. That's one area that Olney mayor Mark Lambird says the city has done a good job of handling.

Lambird says, "We're very good at being proactive. And if we see some problems coming we really pull in. So i think we're in a good spot."

Lambird says cash reserves have helped olney be in that good spot.

Lambird explains, "We've kept a lot of the revenues flat. Actually showed just a little surplus in it. Which is good. We have good surpluses that we has built up historically. So it's not something we're terribly worried about. We don't want to dip into them too hard."

Holding the line has been the name of the game for city governments during the pandemic. However, now the city of Olney is looking to get a few projects started.

Lambird says, "We've got to finish the parking lot here at city hall. We've got some road work being done on silver, i mean on chestnut and cherry. We're going to be working on those streets. We're also going to be starting the big sidewalk project along 130."

Lambird says those projects are possible because of surplus funding from the last budget. Any effects of inflation would not be felt until the next budget session.

Lambird explains, "That revenue from this year would have the biggest impact when it comes to next year's projects. Because a lot of that money is already sitting there to be used. So if we begin to see a contraction i mean we can pull in the reigns and we most certainly will."

