Olney passes 22'-23' city budget

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - The last few years have been difficult for cities to plan for the future. Keeping a close eye on the budget has been key. That's one area that Olney mayor Mark Lambird says the city has done a good job of handling.
Lambird says, "We're very good at being proactive. And if we see some problems coming we really pull in. So i think we're in a good spot."
Lambird says cash reserves have helped olney be in that good spot.
Lambird explains, "We've kept a lot of the revenues flat. Actually showed just a little surplus in it. Which is good. We have good surpluses that we has built up historically. So it's not something we're terribly worried about. We don't want to dip into them too hard."
Holding the line has been the name of the game for city governments during the pandemic. However, now the city of Olney is looking to get a few projects started.
Lambird says, "We've got to finish the parking lot here at city hall. We've got some road work being done on silver, i mean on chestnut and cherry. We're going to be working on those streets. We're also going to be starting the big sidewalk project along 130."
Lambird says those projects are possible because of surplus funding from the last budget. Any effects of inflation would not be felt until the next budget session.
Lambird explains, "That revenue from this year would have the biggest impact when it comes to next year's projects. Because a lot of that money is already sitting there to be used. So if we begin to see a contraction i mean we can pull in the reigns and we most certainly will."