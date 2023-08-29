Olney lawyer arrested for the second time this year on drug charges

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - A southern Illinois attorney is back in the hot seat after he was arrested for the second time this year.

It happened on Tuesday evening at the 700 Block in Olney.

Police arrested 44-year-old Paul Bishop II. The Olney Police Department said he was charged with, "possession of a controlled substance and speeding following a traffic stop."

Back in May of this year, Bishop was arrested on drug charges. In May he was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Firearm without Requisite.

During his initial arrest, police said they found cocaine and mushrooms at Bishop's home in Olney.