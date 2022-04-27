Olney, Illinois man dies after crash in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois State Police say a 36-year-old Olney, Illinois, man has died after a crash in Clay County, Illinois.
ISP says the man was driving eastbound on Ingraham Lane just east of Sylvite Drive in Clay County. Police say he left the road for an unknown reason and hit another vehicle.
The man died on the scene.
Illinois State Police did not release the name of the man.
The driver of the other vehicle, Gregory Stewart, 34, from Benton, Illinois, was airlifted to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.