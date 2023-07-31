Olney Claws & Paws in need of help to reopen thrift shop

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Claws and Paws are saying goodbye to its home here on South West Street in Olney.
"A week ago, I was scared. I was very scared," said Owner Shelley Brinkley.
Brinkley started Claws and Paws 4 years ago as a spay and neuter program.
It eventually expanded into a rescue center.
Brinkley says she is very passionate about animals.
The non-profit animal rescue relocated to a new facility on West North Avenue.
The lease was not renewed at the old building after it was purchased by a new owner.
Friends, family, and volunteers with Claws and Paws spent the weekend relocating the dogs and cats.
Brinkley says, in a way, the new facility is bigger and more beneficial to the animals.
"We have a meet and greet room now where people can go in and spend time with the animal away from the chaos. They can sit down and relax with the animal or they can take the animal for a walk safely outside," said Brinkley.
Unfortunately, the new building isn't big enough to house the rescue's resale shop.
For now, all of the items are sitting in a donated semi-trailer.
"Thankfully, we have a place for the animals, however, the resale shop is what supports the rescue," said Brinkley
The goal is the build a 40x40 building next to the new facility to house the resale shop.
The community has been coming together to help Claws and Paws
Kids have raised over $300 for Claws and Paws by selling lemonade.
Others have donated their own money and matched other people's donations.
Brinkley says she is very appreciative of all the help she has received.
"From the semi trailer, to the building, to the people coming in and putting up new doors in the back area and putting up fencing so the animals can run, it's an overwhelming feeling to know the community cares this much."
There is a building fund set up for Claws and Paws at First National Bank in Olney, Illinois.
Claws and Paws also has a GoFund Me page set up.
You can view more about the Claws and Paws Animal Rescue Center by visiting its Facebook page.