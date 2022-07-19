Olney Central College names interim president

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Olney Central College has announced Roger Eddy as the interim president.
The Illinois Eastern Community Colleges Board of Trustees appointed him.
Eddy is a longtime educator, administrator and five-term state representative. He served as Interim President at Lincoln Trail College during the 2020-21 academic year.
“I’m looking forward to working with the faculty and staff of what is a premiere community college,” Eddy said. “I hear nothing but great things about the community. I’m looking forward to getting to know members of the community and the Olney Central College Foundation. OCC has a rich history here and historically there has been great community support of this institution.”
Eddy attended Joliet Junior College and then graduated from Northern Illinois University with a bachelor’s of science degree in education. He later received both master’s and specialist degrees in Educational Administration from Eastern Illinois University. He also taught several years as an adjunct in the EIU Education Administration cohort program.
The search for a permanent president for OCC will begin later this fall.