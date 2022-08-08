Olivia Newton-John, singer and actress, dead at 73

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of south and west central Indiana, including the following counties, Lawrence, Monroe, Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin, Sullivan, Clay, Owen and Vigo. * WHEN...From 8 PM EDT this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Extensive street flooding is also possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A slow moving front will progress through central Indiana this evening. As the front nears south central Indiana, storm motion is likely to decrease leading to an increase chance of prolonged rainfall, and therefor flash flooding in this region. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is expected tonight with a few isolated locations possibly receiving greater than 3 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&