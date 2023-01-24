 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to arrive in two separate
waves. Prior to dawn, light to moderate wet snow is expected
with 1 to 2 inches initially. The second wave will follow
shortly after, with an additional 5 to 7 inches expected.
Highest snowfall rates are expected to occur between 8 AM and 12
PM EST Wednesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

Old Vigo County jail walkthrough

  • Updated
  • 0
DTDM.jpg

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County commissioners invited county council members to take a tour of the old jail. Six of the seven board members attended the walkthrough. The commissioners hoped the tour would give the council members an idea of what could be done with the facility. 

Todd Thacker, the council president, says they need to do more research before making a decision. 

"I think we are all over the board right now as a council," he said. "At least we are doing our due diligence to take the time to physically walk down something then we will have to look at the numbers before we come up with a final decision." 

While on the tour members were able to see rotted pipes, cracked windows and walls, and water leaks among other things. 

Council member Aaron Loudermilk says it is important to consider everything. "Once you tear this building down you can't un-ring that bell," he said. "So I would really want to explore all of our options and make sure that is what we want to do as a county before we went to that extreme." 

As it stands 911 dispatch still operates out of the basement of the old jail. Commissioner Chris Switzer says getting it moved to a better location is a priority. 

"The most important thing right now is the Vigo County dispatch," he said. "We need to find a place to put them, keep them where they are safe, comfortable, and able to do their job to the best of their ability. Right now in the basement of this building is not it." 

Thacker explained that, for the council members, the determining factor will inevitably be the cost. "It comes down to us, dollars and cents," he said. "I don't have any sentimental attachment or I am not all for tearing it down. Just whatever is going to be the best." 

Switzer says that there will be a public input session to allow people to give their opinions on the decision. News 10 will continue to bring coverage as more details are released. 

Recommended for you