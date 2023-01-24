Old Vigo County jail walkthrough

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and west central Indiana. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to arrive in two separate waves. Prior to dawn, light to moderate wet snow is expected with 1 to 2 inches initially. The second wave will follow shortly after, with an additional 5 to 7 inches expected. Highest snowfall rates are expected to occur between 8 AM and 12 PM EST Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3 &&