Old Vigo County jail walkthrough

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County commissioners invited county council members to take a tour of the old jail. Six of the seven board members attended the walkthrough. The commissioners hoped the tour would give the council members an idea of what could be done with the facility.
Todd Thacker, the council president, says they need to do more research before making a decision.
"I think we are all over the board right now as a council," he said. "At least we are doing our due diligence to take the time to physically walk down something then we will have to look at the numbers before we come up with a final decision."
While on the tour members were able to see rotted pipes, cracked windows and walls, and water leaks among other things.
Council member Aaron Loudermilk says it is important to consider everything. "Once you tear this building down you can't un-ring that bell," he said. "So I would really want to explore all of our options and make sure that is what we want to do as a county before we went to that extreme."
As it stands 911 dispatch still operates out of the basement of the old jail. Commissioner Chris Switzer says getting it moved to a better location is a priority.
"The most important thing right now is the Vigo County dispatch," he said. "We need to find a place to put them, keep them where they are safe, comfortable, and able to do their job to the best of their ability. Right now in the basement of this building is not it."
Thacker explained that, for the council members, the determining factor will inevitably be the cost. "It comes down to us, dollars and cents," he said. "I don't have any sentimental attachment or I am not all for tearing it down. Just whatever is going to be the best."
Switzer says that there will be a public input session to allow people to give their opinions on the decision. News 10 will continue to bring coverage as more details are released.