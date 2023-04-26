Old THPD building project on pause for now

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The transformation of the Old Terre Haute Police Department site into an apartment complex is on hold for now.
WDG Construction, the group in charge of the project, said some speedbumps have delayed the project.
News10 spoke with Rob Tolle with WDG Construction. He said an appraisal issue delayed the project. The first appraisal had several operating expenses that weren't justified. This error prevented the group from demolishing the building in late March as planned.
Now, Tolle said the company is ready to move forward. The new appraisal is ready, along with a new market study. He said they now need to secure the remaining cash equity. Tolle said this along with an extended purchase agreement from the city will allow them to get started soon.
"We extended that purchase agreement and hope to have that equity secured and be able to close with the bank," he said. "Then, start demolition right as soon as we do that."
Tolle said the company hopes to close with the bank at the end of May. That would put demolition beginning sometime in June.
The apartment complex is expected to be completed one year after demolition. Tolle said the opening date is crucial for the project's potential renters.
"This is not going to be student housing," he said. "There will be more than just students who live in this building. It's still going o be critical for us to be able to get this building open before college starts next fall."
Tolle said the construction group hopes to have some of the apartment unites completed early next year, so any potential renters can have a look at their new home.