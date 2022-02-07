Old Pimento school caught on fire for unknown reasons

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The old Pimento school caught on fire around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning.
Community members told News 10 they were saddened to hear such a historical part of the community ruined. The school was originally built in 1925 and holds a lot of history for this little town.
One local resident says he was disappointed when he heard about the fire. Despite the school being abandoned for a while now, it still held a special place in his heart.
"My great grandparents played basketball there my grandmother was a cheerleader there. My entire family went there to high school. This has been a big part of our community and it's hurting it hurts a little" says Jeffries.
Jeffries says the community wanted to restore the old building into something functional such as a community center.
The Pimento School Project raised more than $54,000 to help support the renovation.
Now, that vision is crushed.
Dozens of fire trucks from various departments rushed to the scene to help extinguish the fire.
The battalion fire chief of the Honey Creek Fire Department says the cause is still unknown.
"When we first arrived the unit had fire through the roof and through all floors we set up for exterior operations and worked for about 6 and a half hours to bring the fire to control" says Shackelford.
He tells me no one was injured. He says the state Fire Marshall will be taking over the investigation in hopes of finding answers.
J.T.'s mother, Linda Tichenor Jeffries attended grade school at Pimento school.
she says she was shocked when she heard of the fire.
"It's sad to seem some of the history go" she expresses.
We'll continue to keep you updated as we find out more information.