Old Glory Relay makes a stop in Casey, Illinois

CASEY, IL. (WTHI) - Here's a cool story!
There is a single American flag traveling across the country as we speak.
On Sunday, it made a stop in Casey, Illinois. It is part of an event called the Old Glory Relay.
Team Red, White, and Blue is a non-profit that works to support our veterans. It's back hosting this race, after taking a few years off.
The American flag travels from the Secretary of Veteran's Affairs in Washington D.C. to Birmingham, Alabama!
From there, it will be a part of the opening ceremony for the World Games.
Organizers say this is just one of the many ways they are supporting our veterans.
"Sunday is day 12 of 44 days, 3100 miles. We came down through Casey, and that's one of the things we really get to enjoy is seeing all of the different small towns of America. People stop and ask us what we do. It helps us to spread the word," John Faunce with Team Red, White and Blue said.
Right now, Team Red, White, and Blue is recruiting new members.
