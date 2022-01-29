Old Christmas trees are being used to protect fish here in the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Did you know old Christmas trees are now being used to help protect fish here in the Wabash Valley?
When trees are dumped into bodies of water they serve as a hiding place for baby fish. It gives them a chance to grow up while avoiding other species of bigger fish. The trees also create a healthier ecosystem.
The bass fishing teams from Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South, and West Vigo helped dump the trees at Fowler Park on Saturday.
They are hoping that the work they are doing now, will make for better fishing seasons in the future.
"Hopefully in a year or two fishing is going to be really excellent here at Fowler Park. You know the high school teams have teamed up with the parks department, and are working with the parks department on this project. We're here to hopefully make it better," Terre Haute North bass fishing assistant coach Merv Jarvins said
Some of the older trees were placed into brush piles at the bottom of the lake, and the younger trees were standing up to serve as a home for the
fish.