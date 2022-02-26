Oil tops $100: When will you see $4 a gallon gas in your state?

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River, East Fork White River, White River


.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
will keep minor flooding ongoing along much of the East Fork White,
lower White and Wabash rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring on the
Wabash River at Mount Carmel, and on the White River at Petersburg
and Hazleton.  The crest on the Wabash River is near Riverton with
the crest on the White River between Petersburg and Hazleton.  The
East Fork White River is slowly rising near Rivervale and points
downstream.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is
expected to last into the second week of March.  The East Fork White
river is expected to remain in flood until the first week of March.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Sunday morning by around 1100 AM
EST

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress.  River water
runs through the City of Clinton's wastewater treatment plant.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday evening and continue falling to 12.3 feet Monday,
March 07.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:45 PM EST Saturday the stage was 21.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:45 PM EST Saturday was 22.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Saturday morning and continue falling to 11.8 feet Tuesday,
March 08.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY, MARCH 04...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...White River at Elliston.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, State Road 157 between Worthington and
Bloomfield begins to flood.  County Road 175 south of Bloomfield
floods.  County Road 100 W between CR 110 N and SR 67 (Jefferson
Twp), CR 850 N between SR 48 and SR 157 (Jefferson Twp), CR 250 W
between SR 54 and CR 250 N (Fairplay Twp), CR 200 W between CR 157
S and CR 260 S (Washington Twp), CR 100 W between CR 100 S and CR
260 S (Washington Twp), and CR 250 W and the White River affected
by high water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 23.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM EST Wednesday was 23.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 24.0 feet tomorrow morning.
It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Access to North Lake and Izaak Walton
Areas nearly impossible by land vehicles.  South Lake Area and 10
homes near Fort Harrison Country Club begin to flood.  Water is at
critical stage for a few agricultural levees.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Saturday /8:30 PM EST Saturday/ the stage was
22.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CST Saturday /8:30 PM EST Saturday/ was
22.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Friday evening and continue falling to 13.1 feet
Tuesday, March 08.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Oil tops $100: When will you see $4 a gallon gas in your state?

Gas prices are in the danger zone. Biden can't do much about it

" Helima Croft, head of global commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, told CNN, that gas prices are in this political danger zone, and pictured, a man pumps gas at a filling station in the New York City borough of Queens, NY, on January 13.

 Anthony Behar/Sipa USA/AP

(CNN) -- Gas prices were rising rapidly even before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but with the current shock to the oil market, $4 a gallon gas is now likely to be widespread across the country in a matter of weeks — if not sooner.

The average price of a gallon of regular stood at $3.54 nationwide Thursday, according to figures AAA collected from US gas stations. But wholesale gasoline prices soared 14 cents a gallon, or 5%, in trading Thursday, pushing oil futures above $100 a barrel for the benchmark Brent crude for the first time since 2014.

The jump in wholesale gas prices will likely be passed on to consumers at the pump within days, said Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis for the Oil Price Information Service, the firm that tracks gas data for AAA.

"Every single distributor and retailer will look to get filled up today," he said Thursday morning. "They'll be paying $3 for wholesale gas, but they're worried about paying $4 a gallon next time."

Kloza believes the national average will likely reach $4 a gallon by mid-March. That would be the first time gas hits a level that high since the summer of 2008, when prices reached a record average of $4.11 a gallon. Kloza expects that record to fall sometime between mid-April and Memorial Day.

Some areas are already paying at or near $4 a gallon. On Thursday, Oregon joined California and Hawaii with a statewide average at that mark. Nevada was at $4 on Friday, and Washington state hit that in the Saturday reading. California leads the nation with a $4.81 per gallon average on Saturday.

It's not that Russian oil or gasoline make up a major portion of US supplies, Kloza said. "Brent is a world market price. It's going to be the most important number out there for a while," he said.

The latest data from November showed that Russia contributed less than 4% of US demand, but Europe uses a lot of Russian oil and gasoline.

Although sanctions have yet to take effect, Russian crude was trading below global prices Wednesday — but finding no buyers, Kloza said. "The mulitnationals realize that Russia is on its way to being a full-fledged trading pariah," he added.

The war in Ukraine is only one reason that US gas prices are headed to record levels. Strong demand for gas, which was rising along with the retreat of the Omicron surge in Covid cases, is outpacing supplies for a number of reasons.

Several major refineries are offline after recent damage, including a Texas facility that was damaged by fire just before Christmas, and two Louisiana refineries that still aren't operational after being hit by Hurricane Ida last August. On the West Coast, gas prices were already near or above $4 because a number of refineries have closed or been converted to process renewable fuels in recent years, trimming the region's refining capacity by more than 20% from pre-pandemic levels.

So even without the current crisis, the national average gas price was likely to hit $4 a gallon given the current levels, according to RBC.

"Prices typically increase by around 45 cents per gallon between mid-February and the beginning of June, on a seasonal basis," the investment bank said in a note to clients. "Given the current fundamental framework, not many investors deem $4 a gallon as an aggressive scenario."

Some parts of the country with relatively low current gas prices might be able to avoid $4 averages, Kloza noted. Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Kentucky and Mississippi all had average prices Thursday of $3.25 or lower. And some states may temporarily eliminate their gas taxes to give drivers some relief.

Few price spikes generate more pubic backlash than those at the gas pump, and politicians are afraid to pay the price for those spikes. "Gasoline is a third rail of American politics," Kloza said.