...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Tuesday
May 30th for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Tippecanoe, Howard, Boone, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware,
Hendricks, Vigo, Shelby, Brown, and Bartholomew...

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Ohio man charged after leading Indiana State Police on an hour-long chase in a stolen school bus

Stolen school bus
By Chris Essex

The driver of a school bus stolen in Ohio led Indiana State Police on an hour-long chase in the eastern part of the state. 

According to ISP a 32-year-old man named Chad Murdock stole the school bus in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was allegedly the only person in the bus.

It happened on Tuesday morning around 10:15 a.m.

Officials in Ohio contacted Indiana State Police. Police in Ohio said a school bus had been stolen and was driving west on I-74 near Batesville, Indiana.

Chad Murdock

When police in Indiana tried to pull Murdock over, he reportedly failed to stop. The bus went off the road and drove through several fields and yards and then back onto the road.

To ultimately get the bus to stop, police had to use a tire deflation device. Murdock allegedly drove into another field - where he ultimately stopped after officers boxed him in.

From there, Murdock was arrested.

stolen school bus

While several police vehicles were damaged, no injuries were reported.

Murdock was charged with Resisting Law Enforcement, Criminal Recklessness with a Vehicle, Possession of Stolen Property and Criminal Mischief.

