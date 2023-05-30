Ohio man charged after leading Indiana State Police on an hour-long chase in a stolen school bus

The driver of a school bus stolen in Ohio led Indiana State Police on an hour-long chase in the eastern part of the state.
According to ISP a 32-year-old man named Chad Murdock stole the school bus in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was allegedly the only person in the bus.
It happened on Tuesday morning around 10:15 a.m.
Officials in Ohio contacted Indiana State Police. Police in Ohio said a school bus had been stolen and was driving west on I-74 near Batesville, Indiana.
When police in Indiana tried to pull Murdock over, he reportedly failed to stop. The bus went off the road and drove through several fields and yards and then back onto the road.
To ultimately get the bus to stop, police had to use a tire deflation device. Murdock allegedly drove into another field - where he ultimately stopped after officers boxed him in.
From there, Murdock was arrested.
While several police vehicles were damaged, no injuries were reported.
Murdock was charged with Resisting Law Enforcement, Criminal Recklessness with a Vehicle, Possession of Stolen Property and Criminal Mischief.