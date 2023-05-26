Officials urge boating safety this Memorial Day weekend

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Many people hit the water over Memorial Day weekend.
That's why conservation officers are reminding people to stay safe while boating.
In Illinois, there were 52 boating accidents last year. Six people died, and 40 people were hurt in those accidents.
Officials say anyone out on the water should have a life jacket.
Conservation officers will be looking for impaired boat drivers. Violators face criminal charges.
Both Indiana and Illinois also require education to operate boats.