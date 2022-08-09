Officials say monkeypox isn't a big concern in Vigo County - but the health department says it is preparing just in case

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Health Department has received a monkeypox vaccine from the Indiana Department of Health.
Statewide, Indiana has had 68 cases to date. Nationwide there have been just over 7,500 cases.
Testing consists of swabbing the affected area and "sending the sample to a lab.
Vigo County Health Educator Michael Passmore expressed the level of concern or lack thereof for the disease right now.
"There is nothing coming up that we should be concerned about, but we are just in the process of getting prepared for the future, for the unpredictabilities that may come with it," Passmore said.
If you're experiencing possible symptoms of monkeypox, you're encouraged to contact your doctor or your health care provider and request testing immediately.