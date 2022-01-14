Officials pull deceased suspect of Thursday Vermillion County police chase from Wabash River

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police said they've pulled a person from the Wabash River after a Thursday afternoon police chase.
According to officials, the chase started just after 4:00 P.M.Police said they received a call about a possible impaired driver in Vermillion County.
Officials say it ended when the driver drove over the ramp just north of S.R. 163 and Main St. into the Wabash River.
Members of the Clinton police, Department of Natural Resources, and Vermillion County Sheriff's Office spent most of Thursday evening trying to remove the vehicle.
Around 12:30 Friday morning, police pulled the suspect from the river. He was deceased when officials were able to pull him from the river.
Police have not identified the suspect, pending an autopsy.