Officials need your help is solving a theft case

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) -- This week Crimestoppers and News 10 needs your help in solving a Theft.
The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office is investigating vehicle thefts which occurred in both Vigo and Sullivan Counties over the weekend of March 4th.
Two trailers, a pickup and a four wheeler were stolen.
The person in these photographs fled from Sullivan County law enforcement, and is considered a person of interest in the theft.
The suspect is a white male with brown hair as seen in the photos on the 4 wheeler.
If you recognize the suspect or have any information on this case, please call crime stoppers at 812-238-STOP.
You could receive up to 1,000.00 if your tip leads to an arrest.