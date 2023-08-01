Officials launch new High School 2 Career dashboard

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new, updated version of the High School 2 Career dashboard is here.
It's an online tool to help high school seniors narrow down on what career and education opportunities might be right for them. The update is taking over a decade's-worth of data from multiple state agencies.
The data followed five classes of seniors from graduation to nearly a decade post-graduation. The research focused in on what education requirements and compensation those students encountered and what their job stability looked like.
Officials hope that the changes paint a clear picture of options for students that reflect today's work-force.