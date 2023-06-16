Officials in Knox County upset after recently paved roads are destroyed

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - County officials are fed up with people destroying newly paved roads.
Knox County Commissioner Kellie Streeter says it's been an ongoing problem for several years.
Drive any country road in Knox County and chances are you will see damage like this on the road.
"The roads are brand new. We clearly understand that accidents happen, but it just seems that over and over again that some of these are just negligence."
Albrecht Road in Bicknell was one of many roads in Knox County to recently see a fresh layer of asphalt.
A little over a month since being paved, the road is now waiting to be repaired.
According to Streeter, this road and other newly paved roads should have a life span of 20 years.
"That one extreme cut in the asphalt completely disintegrates a shoulder or within one winter, we'll have a pothole in a brand new road where we wouldn't before."
Streeter emphasizes that it's not only agricultural machinery, such as discs, but that is also damaging the roads.
"We're seeing mowers dig down into the asphalt down to the prior pavement. We're also seeing a lot of heavy machines like excavators and other cleated track hoes that shouldn't be on our roads because they're too heavy."
Streeter says county money and manpower that could be used elsewhere is used to fix the damage when it happens.
And that is only for minor repairs.
"Some of them last year were so bad, we had a contractor come in and look at it and whole sections of road were going to have to be milled out."
In hopes of fixing the issue and saving taxpayer dollars, commissioners are talking with the county attorney about possibly putting a new ordinance in place.
This ordinance would also include imposing fines on companies who come in and cut the roads without completing proper permits.
"If you're in your car and have an accident, let's say you knock someone's mailbox down or you hit another car, you have to fix that. You're liable for those damages, so why are our roads different?"
Streeter says she and the commissioners are working with the county attorney to make sure this ordinance is fair for both sides.
"if that looks like an insurance claim against the person's insurance or if a fine is imposed, either way, as long as the individual is working with us, we don't intend to be a super strict enforcement authority."
According to Streeter, it will be several months before commissioners vote on the ordinance.