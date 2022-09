SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Conservation officers released the name of a man who died at Sullivan Park and Lake on Labor Day.

Police say 45-year-old Nkosi Ziba had gone underwater and did not resurface.

Divers used sonar equipment and found his body.

Ziba was from Paxton in Sullivan County.