Officials identify person killed in Terre Haute officer-involved shooting

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until midnight EDT Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest heat index values expected Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
THURSDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Thursday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Officials identify person killed in Terre Haute officer-involved shooting

Barricade situation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the person killed in Tuesday's police-involved shooting in Terre Haute.

Indiana State Police says Terre Haute Police shot and killed Christopher Fortin,34, from Terre Haute.

According to officials, it all started when they received reports about a barricaded person at U.S. Lawns on Fruitridge. This is near North Vigo High School. Police were called to the business just before 7 a.m. after getting reports that there was a man inside pointing a gun at workers.

When officers arrived, they said they saw Fortin with a handgun and called for backup. Fortin allegedly refused to leave the building. The Special Response Team and negotiators worked to contact Fortin for over two hours.

Without warning, Fortin reportedly left the business and pointed his gun at officers. Police said they ordered him to drop his weapon, but he refused. Around 9 a.m., our crews on the scene heard gunfire.

Terre Haute Police standoff

No officers were hurt in the incident, but Fortin was killed.

The officers involved in Tuesday's shooting were Patrolman David Pounds and Patrolman Adam Neese. Both are from the Terre Haute Police Department.

Indiana State Police will head the investigation into the officer-involved shooting and then send their results to the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office.

