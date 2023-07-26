Officials identify person killed in Terre Haute officer-involved shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the person killed in Tuesday's police-involved shooting in Terre Haute.

Indiana State Police says Terre Haute Police shot and killed Christopher Fortin,34, from Terre Haute.

According to officials, it all started when they received reports about a barricaded person at U.S. Lawns on Fruitridge. This is near North Vigo High School. Police were called to the business just before 7 a.m. after getting reports that there was a man inside pointing a gun at workers.

When officers arrived, they said they saw Fortin with a handgun and called for backup. Fortin allegedly refused to leave the building. The Special Response Team and negotiators worked to contact Fortin for over two hours.

Without warning, Fortin reportedly left the business and pointed his gun at officers. Police said they ordered him to drop his weapon, but he refused. Around 9 a.m., our crews on the scene heard gunfire.

No officers were hurt in the incident, but Fortin was killed.

The officers involved in Tuesday's shooting were Patrolman David Pounds and Patrolman Adam Neese. Both are from the Terre Haute Police Department.

Indiana State Police will head the investigation into the officer-involved shooting and then send their results to the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office.