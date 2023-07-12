 Skip to main content
Officials identify man who died after going missing in Rockville Lake

  • Updated
DNR

File photo

 By Chris Essex

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials have identified the person found dead in Rockville Lake over the weekend.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says Lorvie Nzuzi, 31, of Lebanon, Indiana, was recovered from the lake on July 9.

Around 4:30 that afternoon, Parke County dispatchers received a call reporting a man went missing in the water. This was just past a roped-off swimming area near a dock.

Conservation Officer divers found Nzuzi in 14 feet of water just after 5 p.m. He was taken to a Clinton hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

