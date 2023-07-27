Officials identify Greene County man killed in police-involved shooting

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials have identified the man killed in a Greene County police-involved shooting last week.

It happened on July 19 at 3936 South Old Clifty Road in Owensburg.

Officers shot and killed Jade Remick from Bloomfield.

Last week, Greene County deputies and a Monroe County deputy were working to find the suspect in a Bloomington shooting. Police said they found Remick's car on Old Clifty Road near a tent.

Officers said they heard gunfire coming from the tent as they got out of their vehicles. A Greene County deputy fired a weapon toward the tent.

SWAT officers from Bloomington were brought in. As the SWAT officers entered the tent, they found Remick dead inside.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.