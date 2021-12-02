Officials identify 1982 victim of a serial killer with Terre Haute ties

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning new information about the victim of a local serial killer.
After 38 years, officials in Jasper County were able to confirm the identity of one of Larry Eyler's victims.
That victim was 19-year-old William Joseph "Bill" Lewis. Lewis was from Peru, Indiana. He was only known as "John Doe" to investigators until now.
Investigators identified Lewis using genealogical research and DNA.
Officials said Eyler killed Lewis in 1982. He picked Lewis up in Vincennes and drove him to rural Jasper County.
Eyler, who was an Indiana State University student, told police he killed 22 young men and boys.
Police said he ured his victims with money or drugs.