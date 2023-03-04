Officials find no signs of a spill after a Norfolk Southern freight train derails in west central Ohio

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Sugar Creek, Driftwood River, Tippecanoe River, East Fork White
River, White River, Wabash River, Wildcat Creek

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the main stem rivers and several
tributaries across central and southern Indiana.
Moderate flooding was in progress along the Wabash River near
Lafayette.

Rainfall of 1.5 to 3 inches fell over the course of Friday March 3rd,
which has brought the widespread flooding to the area.

Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with
the crest near Lafayette. Much of the White River is in flood with
river levels rising in points downstream of Spencer.  Flooding along
the East Fork White river is expected from Seymour to Williams, with
the crest near Seymour.

Flooding along smaller tributaries will end by Tuesday with flooding
continuing through the week along much of the Wabash, White, and
East Fork White rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Saturday morning and continue falling to 12.3 feet Monday,
March 13.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY, MARCH 13...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Monday, March 13.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Sunday the stage was 23.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Sunday was 23.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 10.5 feet Wednesday,
March 15.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY, MARCH 13...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Monday, March 13.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek
Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April
2013 flood.  This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee
Association.  Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates
most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Sunday /10:30 AM EST Sunday/ the stage was
22.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Sunday /10:30 AM EST Sunday/ was 22.1
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.8
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Monday, March 13.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Officials find no signs of a spill after a Norfolk Southern freight train derails in west central Ohio

  • 0

Crews found no signs of a spill after a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in west central Ohio Saturday afternoon, prompting a temporary shelter-in-place order for nearby residents -- just one month after the company's toxic train wreck on the other side of the state in East Palestine.

Twenty cars of the 212-car train derailed while heading southbound near the town of Springfield, Norfolk Southern spokesperson Connor Spielmaker told CNN. No injuries were reported.

Representatives from Norfolk Southern, the Environmental Protection Agency and a Clark County hazmat team each independently examined the crash site in Clark County and verified there was no evidence of spillage, Springfield Township Fire Chief Dave Mangle said at a news conference.

Two of the derailed tankers contained residual amounts of diesel exhaust fluid, another two contained polyacrylamide water solution and four were carrying with non-hazardous materials, according to Mangle.

Officials determined the derailment was not in an area with a protected water source, "meaning there is no risk of public water system or private wells this time," Mangle added.

The derailment happened around 5 p.m. ET and the road was closed on State Route 41, an Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesperson told CNN.

"No hazardous materials are involved ... Our teams are enroute to the site to begin cleanup operations," the Norfolk Southern spokesperson said earlier Saturday.

The Clark County Emergency Management Agency asked residents Saturday who were within 1,000 feet of the train derailment "to shelter-in-place out of an abundance of caution." The order was lifted early Sunday morning after officials determined there was no risk to public health, Mangle said.

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said earlier that he has been informed of the derailment, spoke with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and is sending Federal Railroad Administration officials to the scene.

"I have been briefed by FRA leadership and spoke with Gov. DeWine to offer our support after the derailment today in Clark County, Ohio. No hazardous material release has been reported, but we will continue to monitor closely and FRA personnel are en route," Buttigieg said in a tweet on Saturday.

The derailment comes as crews were still working to clear the toxic wreck of another Norfolk Southern train that derailed on February 3 while carrying hazardous materials more than 200 miles away in East Palestine, Ohio.

The East Palestine derailment fueled outcry among residents who have complained of symptoms, including headaches and coughing after the fiery crash. The train was hauling dangerous chemical vinyl chloride -- which was released and burned to prevent a potentially deadly explosion -- and other chemicals that are feared to have leaked into the surrounding ecosystem.

Norfolk Southern has promised to fully clean up the wreck and vowed to invest in East Palestine.

The derailment has put rail safety under the spotlight and raised questions about regulations surrounding the transport of hazardous materials. Data from the Federal Railroad Administration Office of Safety Analysis shows there have been at least 1,000 derailments in the United States each year during the past decade.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Aaron Pellish, Polo Sandoval and Isa Kaufman-Geballe contributed report.

