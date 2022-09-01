Officials end Amber Alert for missing Indiana girl

An Amber Alert for a missing Indianapolis girl is canceled. The details about the cancellation are not immediately clear. See the original story below.
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials have issued a statewide Amber Alert.
Police in Indianapolis are searching for nine-year-old Delilah Jennings. She is a Black female. Delilah is 3 feet 6 inches tall, 80 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.
She was last seen with her hair in a ponytail and wearing a gray “ILH” shirt with an emblem in the middle, sky blue pants and black and white shoes.
Police said she was last seen in Indianapolis around 9:30 Thursday morning.
Delilah is believed to be in extreme danger.
The suspect, Monica Burdine, is a 32-year-old Black female, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen with her hair in long black braids and wearing a blue fitted hoodie, gray biker shorts and white shoes, and driving a blue 2015 Chevrolet Malibu Indiana License plate 233BXA.
If you have information on their location, call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540 or 911.