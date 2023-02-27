Officials continue planning for 13th Street overpass

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More planning is going into a Terre Haute overpass project.
The proposed construction would help de-congest the area of 13th Street and 8th Avenue.
According to a study, more than 20 trains pass through that intersection daily.
Monday, the board of public works approved agreements allowing the city to replace sewer lines in the area.
The lines will be moved out from under the planned overpass area. The removal will be paid for mostly by the Indiana Department of Transportation.
The city will pay for 20 percent. Bids for the overpass project will be accepted in May of next year.