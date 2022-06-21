Officials break ground on new Terre Haute casino

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute city and Vigo County leaders joined officials from Churchill Downs on Tuesday morning.
That's to break ground on the Queen of Terre Haute casino. It all happened at 4442 East Margaret Drive in Terre Haute.
The plans call for a 125-room hotel.
The casino will have about 1,000 slot machines and 50-table games.
News 10's Chloe Marklay was at the groundbreaking. She will bring you much more about the plans Churchill Downs has for the casino and resort at 5 and 6 on News 10.