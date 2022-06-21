 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on
Tuesday...June 21 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll...Tippecanoe...Howard...Boone...Hamilton...Madison...
Delaware...Hendricks...Vigo...Shelby...Greene...Brown...
Bartholomew...Knox...Daviess.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Officials break ground on new Terre Haute casino

casino groundbreaking
By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute city and Vigo County leaders joined officials from Churchill Downs on Tuesday morning.

Churchill Downs site plan for the east side of Terre Haute

Churchill Downs executives explained that there will be public parking along three sides of the building. There will be three entrances for guests, including one for the hotel.

That's to break ground on the Queen of Terre Haute casino. It all happened at 4442 East Margaret Drive in Terre Haute.

The plans call for a 125-room hotel.

The casino will have about 1,000 slot machines and 50-table games.

Churchill Downs looks ahead with plans for casino on the east side

News 10's Chloe Marklay was at the groundbreaking. She will bring you much more about the plans Churchill Downs has for the casino and resort at 5 and 6 on News 10.

