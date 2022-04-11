Officials asking for your help in theft case

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials at a national park need your help tracking down some historic pieces stolen from its grounds.
Twenty-two panel covers were stolen off of lampposts all around the George Rogers Clark Memorial in Vincennes.
The park has shut down the lights until a replacement or the original covers can be found, to keep the public safe.
Finding a replacement won’t be an easy task, because the lamps were put up in 1932.
It's now been a week since morning crews at the memorial found the covers removed.
Crews found even more covers that looked to have been tampered with further.
Now, the park service has removed all the covers and shut down the lights.
A $500 reward has been offered up by the Vincennes Historical and Antiquarian Society.
If you have any information, please contact the park at 812-882-1776 or email joey_herron@nps.gov.