Officers undergo active shooter training in former Terre Haute elementary school

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local officers are training for one of the hardest realities of their job - the possibility of an active shooter situation.
Officers from the Terre Haute Police Department are undergoing active shooter training this week.
It's taking place at the former Meadows Elementary School. More than 100 trainees are being put into life-like scenarios.
The department reviews events across the nation and analyzes trends to replicate for training.
Sergeant Justin Sears says the idea is to learn how to react under pressure.
"We would never also replace this with an online training or anything like that. This has to be hands-on, it has to be physical, it has to be some kind of force on force," Sears said.
This is one of many training officers undergo. There are monthly sessions that focus on specific skills.