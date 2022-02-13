Officers respond to animal neglect and abuse report

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion County Sheriff's Department responded to a recent report of animal neglect and abuse.
This happened at a residence on Carpenter Avenue in St. Bernice. Deputies say they found at least three dogs inside of the home. All appeared to be underfed and malnourished. They had no food or water and deputies say they were in serious need of medical treatment.
The investigation is still ongoing. If you would like to help these dogs with treatment, you can call the Parke Vermillion Humane Shelter. That number is (765)-492-3540.