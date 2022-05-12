Officers announce plan for annual bike ride honoring fallen Indiana law enforcement

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of Indiana police officers are riding in memory of their fallen brothers and sisters.
Cops Cycling for Survivors announced plans for its 21st annual bicycle tour of Indiana.
The group will bike nearly 1,000 miles over 13 days in July to honor fallen law enforcement and their loved ones.
The group has also unveiled its truck honoring officers killed in the line of duty in the past year. This includes Terre Haute's Detective Greg Ferency.
You can follow the group as they make their way around Indiana this July. They'll arrive in Terre Haute from Kentland on July 17. The next day they'll leave for Princeton.