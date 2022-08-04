Offenders from Wabash Valley prison donate over 1,000 pounds of food to people in need - here's how they did it

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Inmates at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility are giving back to the community this summer.
Several offenders have turned an area of the facility into a lush garden. They plant, care for and harvest the crops.
After they grow, the fruits of their labor are donated to local food pantries.
One gardener says being able to give back to the community is rewarding.
"We know right now it's a struggle out there with Covid and the things that are going on in the world today. It's a struggle out there. So we're trying to be positive people that give back to the community,: Richard Martin, an inmate in the facility, told us.
On Thursday, the inmates donated 1,200 pounds of produce to local pantries.
So far this summer - they've donated over 7,000 pounds.