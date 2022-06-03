Offenders at an Indiana prison give back to a Terre Haute museum

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Offenders at one Indiana prison are giving back to the community.
A furniture factory was established at the Pendleton Correctional Facility about seven years ago.
It's run almost entirely by offenders who work to create handmade items.
The facility donated several pieces of furniture to the Candles Holocaust Museum in Terre Haute.
The group created a display case, speaker's podium, and wooden sign.
The project gives offenders the chance to learn new skills and support the community.
"People need to remember the tragic situations that took place years ago, and to be able to provide this kind of quality to display items; it's very rewarding," Vince Stanley from the Pendleton Correctional Facility said.
Eva kor visited inmates at the Pendleton Correctional Facility back in 2019.
Staff says some of the inmates who participated in her discussion helped to make the items.