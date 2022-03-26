Ocean discovery named in honor of ISU professor

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A discovery in the 1970s led to a new organism being named after a professor at Indiana State University.
A new algae species, a single-celled creature called a coccolithophore, has been named in honor of Dr. Amos Winter, a professor in ISU's Department of Earth and Environmental Systems.
The single-celled algae lives on the ocean surface, and Winter first observed its existence in 1976 when he was a master's student.
The university said Winter has been passionate about studying coccolithophores since he was an oceanography graduate student at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in 1975.
In 1976, he found one specimen of Syracosphaera winteri full of thimble-shaped coccoliths in 1976 and named it Syracosphaera sp. A.
Forty-one years later, additional complete specimens were found and described for the first time by Winter’s colleague Dr. Miguel J. Frada and his team while working at the same marine station as Winter did.
After their discovery, they named it after Dr. Winter: Syracosphaera winteri.
The World Register of Marine Species chose the species, Winter’s Basket Coccolithophore or Syracosphaera winteri, among the top-ten marine species of 2021.
The register described this new species as extremely rare and extraordinary.
“Not many people have a species named after them and so I am very pleased,” Winter said. “Just shows that life is full of surprises. To identify them, coccolithophores need to be magnified around 1,000 times and can be viewed at the Scanning Electron Microscope laboratory housed in the Earth and Environmental Systems Department at ISU.”
