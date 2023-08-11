 Skip to main content
Oblong school nurse accused of stealing student medication

  • Updated
By Chris Essex

OBLONG, Ill. (WTHI) - A school nurse was arrested on theft and drug charges. According to the Oblong city police, the investigation began in May.

It says the school was notified that one of the student's medications was missing. After an investigation, there was an arrest warrant filed against Valerie Ping.

Valerie Ping

She's still listed as a school nurse on the Oblong Schools website. Ping turned herself into the Crawford County Sheriff's office in July.

News 10 reached out to the school for comment, but we haven't heard back.

