Oblong lagoon project waiting on funding from the state to move forward

OBLONG, Ill. (WTHI) - Cleaning out the wastewater lagoons will cost just under a half-million dollars. Right now, the lagoons have an excessive layer of sludge. That is keeping the wastewater system from effectively cleaning the water.
In 2020 the state of Illinois decided to dissolve revolving loan fund programs in the state. Crawford County was awarded over a million dollars of funding due to this. That refund of sorts came in the form of non-competitive grants to projects in the community that met certain criteria.
Crawford County decided the Oblong lagoon project fit those criteria. Oblong mayor Teresa Fielder told me they received notice in September that they were getting that funding from the state. The total grant would be $465,905.
Fielder says that was great news to hear. But since then, she said the village has been getting the run around on getting the funding.
"You know, luckily for us because of covid, there has not been EPA out or anything else. But our numbers are just not looking good, and there is nothing we can do until we get this thing dredged," Fielder said.