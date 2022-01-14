Oaktown community pays tribute to coal miner killed in a mine accident

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Dozens of people showed up in Oaktown to honor Brian Rodriguez. Fire trucks were lined up outside the Oaktown Christian church to show respect for the work Rodriguez did as a volunteer fire fighter.

The 35-year-old coal miner died in a mine accident underground at the Sunrise Coal Mine in Oaktown.

Rodriguez served two tours in Iraq in the United States Marine Corps. He also enjoyed organizing fundraisers to support local causes. The Fire Chief for the Oaktown Fire Department, Stephen Hobbs, says Rodriguez will be remembered for being community service minded and always wanting to help others.

"Just a great family guy, community guy, loved his job at the coal mine he talked about that all the time how much he enjoyed working there. We're gonna miss him I can tell you that" says Hobbs.

Rodriguez was a part of the non-profit, Heaps of Jeeps. Its mission is to support first responders and their families in times of need. Mackenzie Jones is a board member

"We were you know again very heartbroken by the tragedy, but as part of our mission we do like to help those families in a timely manner and we were able to gather and help them" says Jones.

Rodriguez left a lasting impact on his community and will be missed by many.

"It's a huge loss you know when you take someone who was always looking out for number one his family then community came second" says Hobbs.

Rodriguez leaves behind a wife and seven children. In his obituary, he was described as a devoted family man.