NWS rates the Martin County tornado that left one dead an EF-2, three total tornadoes reported in Indiana

MARTIN/DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The National Weather Service has confirmed three tornadoes hit the Hoosier state on Sunday.
One was in Johnson County, another in Martin County and the last in Shoals.
There's still no word on the strength of the tornados.
NWS Indianapolis confirms 3 tornadoes from 6/25: one in Johnson Co, one in Martin Co south of Shoals and one in SW Monroe Co. Additional details forthcoming later today or tonight. #INwx— NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) June 26, 2023
Martin County
One man is dead after a tornado destroyed a home he shared with his wife in southern Martin County.
Martin County Emergency Management Confirmed the man's death. It happened at a home that was destroyed on Windom Road, south of Shoals.
Rescuers found one woman in the home's rubble. She was flown to a hospital. Neither person has been identified, but we can tell you this is a married couple.
"It does look like what we have now is a tornado that moved through. We're still kind of assessing the extent of the damage," Christopher Stumpf, from the National Weather Service said.
One other home in Rutherford Township was destroyed, and several roads in Martin County were damaged.
The National Weather Service rated the tornado in southern Martin County as an EF-2.
Daviess County
Cleanup will continue in northern Daviess County. That's where we heard reports of downed trees and powerlines. US 231 north of Farler had to be shut down while crews cleared storm damage.
A couple of homes in the area were also damaged. One homeowner told News 10 the storm happened quickly.
"I went to the west window and looked out, and I saw the trees twirling, and so I went to the east window and looked out the back window, and I told my daughter all of the trees are gone. It was a matter of three to four seconds, and everything was gone," Matt Lengacher told News 10.
Daviess County Central Dispatch said no one was hurt.
Other parts of Indiana
A tornado also touched down Sunday afternoon in Johnson County, south of Indianapolis, damaging at least 75 homes, authorities said.
Michael Pruitt, deputy fire chief of Bargersville, Indiana, told the Indianapolis Star a search and rescue operation did not find any deaths or injuries after the fire department responded to a 4:15 p.m. report of a structure collapse resulting from the Johnson County tornado, which he said was on the ground for about 15 minutes.
Survey teams were set to visit Martin, Johnson, Daviess and Monroe counties on Monday to assess damage from Sunday's severe storms and tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service office in Indianapolis.