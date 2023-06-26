 Skip to main content
NWS rates the Martin County tornado that left one dead an EF-2, at least four tornadoes reported in Indiana

  • Updated
Martin County tornado damage

MARTIN/DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The National Weather Service has confirmed at least four tornadoes hit the Hoosier state on Sunday.

  • Southern Martin County: EF-2
  • Daviess/Northern Martin Counties: EF-1
  • Southwest Monroe County: EF-1
  • Johnson County: EF-2

Southern Martin County

Southern Martin County Tornado Map

Path of the EF-2 tornado that touched down in southern Martin County and lifted in northern Dubois County on June 25.

One man is dead after a tornado destroyed a home he shared with his wife in southern Martin County.

Martin County Emergency Management Confirmed the man's death. It happened at a home that was destroyed on Windom Road, south of Shoals.

Severe weather in southern Indiana: Complete Midday Coverage

Rescuers found one woman in the home's rubble. She was flown to a hospital. Neither person has been identified, but we can tell you this is a married couple.

"It does look like what we have now is a tornado that moved through. We're still kind of assessing the extent of the damage," Christopher Stumpf, from the National Weather Service said. 

One other home in Rutherford Township was destroyed, and several roads in Martin County were damaged.

Martin County tornado damage

Daviess/Martin Cos. (near Crane)

Crane Tornado Map

Path of the EF-1 tornado that touched down in northeastern Daviess County and lifted in Crane Naval Area on June 25.

Cleanup will continue in northern Daviess County. That's where we heard reports of downed trees and powerlines. US 231 north of Farler had to be shut down while crews cleared storm damage.

A couple of homes in the area were also damaged. One homeowner told News 10 the storm happened quickly.

Odon Severe Weather

"I went to the west window and looked out, and I saw the trees twirling, and so I went to the east window and looked out the back window, and I told my daughter all of the trees are gone. It was a matter of three to four seconds, and everything was gone," Matt Lengacher told News 10. 

Daviess County Central Dispatch said no one was hurt.

Other parts of Indiana

A tornado also touched down Sunday afternoon in Johnson County, south of Indianapolis, damaging at least 75 homes, authorities said.

Johnson County, Indiana tornado damage

Michael Pruitt, deputy fire chief of Bargersville, Indiana, told the Indianapolis Star a search and rescue operation did not find any deaths or injuries after the fire department responded to a 4:15 p.m. report of a structure collapse resulting from the Johnson County tornado, which he said was on the ground for about 15 minutes.

Survey teams were set to visit Martin, Johnson, Daviess and Monroe counties on Monday to assess damage from Sunday's severe storms and tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service office in Indianapolis.

Southwest Monroe County Tornado Map

Path of the EF-1 tornado that touched down in southwestern Monroe County on June 25.

An EF-1 tornado was confirmed in southwestern Monroe County. It damaged homes and outbuildings and snapped trees.

